Roy Thrush

Roy Dean Thrush of Loveland, Colorado, passed away on July 2, 2020 and is now reunited with his beloved wife of 65 years. Roy was 95. Born in Riley County, Kansas to Jesse and Florence Thrush, Roy was the youngest of four children. Growing up in rural Kansas, he graduated in the Class of 1942 from Wakefield High School. He married Betty Walno Thrush the next year. During World War II, Roy served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Hawaii following Pearl Harbor. After his discharge, Roy returned to Kansas to help his family on the farm. Roy was a fun-loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He leaves behind six children: Donnice Formanek, Cindy Curtis, Joy Whitesell, Greg (Marian) Thrush, Brad Thrush, and Connie (Nick) Pavloff, and fourteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Roy was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of guy, living a simple life. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He was a passionate ice cream connoisseur, and his absolute favorite was the hand-cranked, homemade version. At his request, there will be no public memorial service. The family will gather at a later date to scatter his ashes with his wife's. Memorial donations in Roy's name may be sent to Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525.

