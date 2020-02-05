|
Ruth Ganrud, age 91, passed away February 1, 2020 in Arvada, Colorado. Born August 25, 1928 she was the youngest of seven born to Thomas and Caroline Selness in rural Winneshiek County, Iowa. Ruth married Gordon Ganrud on February 17, 1951 at Highland Lutheran Church. They farmed five years before moving to Rochester, MN, then Hastings, MN and finally Loveland, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon, son Paul, brothers Edward, Paul, Harold, and Roald, and sisters Martha and Anna. Ruth's survivors include her six children Jackie of Westminster, CO, Ann of Greeley, CO, Bruce (Pam) of Hastings, MN, John of Eden Prairie, MN, Scott of Alexandria, MN, Patty of Hastings, MN and her six grandsons Ben (Cecilia), Mike, James (Megan), Kurt (Liz), Adam (Kelly), Travis as well as four great grandchildren Erin, Mason, Charlotte, and David. She is also survived by sister in laws LaVonne Selness, Beulah Onstad, June (Harold) Wright, Donna McDonagh and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held this summer at Highland Lutheran Church in Iowa.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 5, 2020