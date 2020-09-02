1/1
Ruth Larkin
Ruth Adele Elsa Larkin, of Loveland, born October 13, 1937, passed away peacefully in her own home on August 27, 2020 with her family beside her. She is survived by her son; Lenard Kenyon Vern Larkin (Terri Larkin) daughters; Laurie Lynne Kilbrei Mooney (Christopher Mooney) and Lenora Lee Dana (Donald Dana), brother; William Donald Stephen, Jr., Catherine Tate, five grandchildren; Chance and Kyle Dana, James, Alexander and Nathaniel Larkin. Preceded by both of her Parents, and sisters; Elizabeth Stephen Cossie and Mary Lee Patterson. Private family services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to House of Neighborly Service 1511 E 11th St., Loveland, CO, 80537. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
