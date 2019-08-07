|
|
Ruth Murabito passed away peacefully, after a long life of 91 years, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in Loveland, Colorado. She leaves, as a continued blessing to the world, three children, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren. A celebration of her wonderful life will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 3 p.m., Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 N. Lincoln Avenue in Loveland, Colorado, phone 970-667-5885. With questions or condolences contact her son, Joseph Antell, at [email protected] A video celebrating her life can be viewed by accessing www.josephantell.org. In lieu of flowers please send a generous donation to Pathways Hospice of Northern Colorado, 305 Carpenter Road, Ft. Collins, CO 80525, (970)663-3500.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 7, 2019