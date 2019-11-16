Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kibbey Fisburn Funeral Home
1102 N. Lincoln
Loveland, CO 80537
(970) 667-5885
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Murphy-Morley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Murphy-Morley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Murphy-Morley Obituary
Ruth Iris (Goede) Murphy-Morley, 92 yrs., born and raised in Jackson, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at her residence, Good Samaritan Village in Ft. Collins, CO. Ruth grew up on a small Minn. farm, graduated from Hamlin University, and was a career business teacher in Loveland and Berthoud, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Morley; parents, Bill and Alice Goede; siblings, Mildred Sydness and Ardyce Zens, and Bill Goede, Jr. She is survived by her sister Gladys Marzahn, son Scott (Teri) Murphy and daughter, Erin (Doug) Proctor, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held November 23 at Good Samaritan Village. For a full obituary, visit: kibbeyfishburn.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -