Ruth Iris (Goede) Murphy-Morley, 92 yrs., born and raised in Jackson, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at her residence, Good Samaritan Village in Ft. Collins, CO. Ruth grew up on a small Minn. farm, graduated from Hamlin University, and was a career business teacher in Loveland and Berthoud, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Morley; parents, Bill and Alice Goede; siblings, Mildred Sydness and Ardyce Zens, and Bill Goede, Jr. She is survived by her sister Gladys Marzahn, son Scott (Teri) Murphy and daughter, Erin (Doug) Proctor, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held November 23 at Good Samaritan Village. For a full obituary, visit: kibbeyfishburn.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 16, 2019