Sally Bacco- Marchand, died peacefully on August 17, 2019. Born May 26, 1925 she is survived by her husband, Jean Marchand and her children Joyce, Christopher, Craig, Elizabeth, Clark and Corby. The full obituary can be viewed online at: https://www.kibbeyfishburn.com A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Longmont followed by an inurnment service at Roselawn cemetery, Pueblo. Cremation has been completed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to of Northern Colorado in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Furneral Home, 1102 N. Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 21, 2019