|
|
Sally Mueller, 75 of Loveland, Colorado went to be with Jesus on July 22, 2019 after a 3 year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She was born to Robert F. Schmidt and Eleanor Schmidt in Grand Island, Nebraska. She attended high school in Grand Island and graduated from Kearney High School. She married Gene Mueller June 14, 1964 in Kearney, Nebraska. They moved to Loveland, Colorado in 1968. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loveland, and Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins. She enjoyed doing needlepoint for the ladies who made many quilts for needy people. She was active in Bible studies and loved to sing in the choir. She also loved to make and send greeting cards to Gene's customers, friends and family. She loved to read lots of books and when her eyesight failed she listened to lots of books from the Colorado Talking Book Library. She spent a lot of time making scrapbooks about the family. Her favorite outdoor activity was hiking in the mountains and ATVing with Gene in Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. She loved her family and enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Gene; her daughter Amy; son Jason and wife Michelle; granddaughter Mariah Preshaw and husband Jake; grandsons Brady and Sheldon; sister Susan Baker and husband Ira of Pleasanton, Nebraska; and sister Pat Koch of Brookfield, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Eleanor Schmidt. Cremation has been conducted and a Celebration of Life service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7755 Greenstone Trail, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80525. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019