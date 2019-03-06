Home

Salvador Valencia Obituary
Salvador Valencia, 71, of Loveland, died Saturday March 2, 2019 in his home surrounded by his wife and family. Sal is survived by his wife, Mary Josephine Valencia; children, Raquel Doreen Valencia and Adam Sal Valencia; grandchildren, Shanice, Manual, Adam, and Monte Valencia; as well as siblings, Ben (Tabitha) Martinez, Lucas Valencia, Juan Jose (Benita) Valencia, Lydia (Ron) Bucci, Sarah (Robert) Stettler, and Eleigo Sena. Sal also leaves behind loving in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Adelaida Sena; step-father, Pete Sena; sister, Ida Sena; brother Nefi Sena; and daughter- in-law, Shawna Valencia. Rosary 7:30 pm, Thursday, March 7 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 323 Collyer St, Longmont. Mass of Christian Burial 11am, March 8, also at St. John the Baptist. Please visit www. goesfuneralcare.com to read Sal's full obituary and share condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
