On Halloween morning, Sandy lost her courageous two year battle with Small-Cell Lung Cancer. Sandy was born high in the Andes mountains in the town of Potrerillos Chile to American parents. She spent her childhood with her younger sister Linda in Detroit Michigan, Sarasota Florida, and White Field New Hampshire. Always an ardent CU alum, Sandy met her first husband, Guy Lefkowitz, while attending college. She rarely missed watching a Broncos game and was the lead cheerleader at her grandchildren's sports activities throughout the years. Her first job at NCAR left her with many life long friends. Sandy then worked for WICHE for 26 years, starting in the typing pool, and retiring as a Program Coordinator. Throughout her life and especially in retirement, Sandy traveled to many of her bucket list locations, and always dreamed of many others that she wished to visit. She loved to cook and bake especially cookies. New Years' Eve Parties at Sandy's were legendary! Sandy was proceeded in death by her parents Lee S. Garretson and Gladys J. VanderVoort (Schmelzer) and her beloved pets Lizzie and Cleo. Sandy is survived by her sister, Linda (Dennis) Love, her daughter, Kelli (Matt) Nelson, her adored grandchildren, Luke and Alexis, along with her many devoted and treasured friends and neighbors. A memorial to honor Sandy can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the National Cancer Society
.