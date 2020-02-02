Home

Kibbey Fisburn Funeral Home
1102 N. Lincoln
Loveland, CO 80537
(970) 667-5885
Santiago Lara


1931 - 2020
Santiago Lara Obituary
Santiago C. Lara, (Jimmy), 88, passed away on January 27, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in New Braunfels, Texas on November 18, 1931. His wife Ruth predeceased him in 2017. Santiago and his wife Ruth were married for 60 years. Together they had five children. Santiago grew up in New Braunfels. Later moving to the Berthoud and Loveland areas. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Alaska. He retired from Hewlett-Packard after 20 years and started a small engine repair business. Santiago was very supportive to his children and grandchildren. He never hesitated to help his family when they needed it. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Santiago is survived by his five children Christine Kramer (Sid), Jamie Heidebrecht, (Rod), Rita Lara, (Dan), Santiago Lara Jr., Lisa Lara-Brown, (Gary). Grandchildren Zachary, Dustin, Marcus (Tessa), Allison (Jeremy), Travis, and Trent. Great grandson Kai. Several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
