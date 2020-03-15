|
|
The Rev. Frederick Satyanandam Bunyan, or Fr. Sathi, died peacefully at his home in Loveland, Colorado, surrounded by family on March 13, 2020 from recently diagnosed metastasized cancer. Sathi, ninth of ten children, was born January 21, 1945 to the Rev. Alfred and Shantha Jessica Bunyan and raised in India. He finished his theological degree at Bishop's College, Calcutta, where he worked for three years with Mother Teresa at the Home for the Dying and Destitute. He was ordained in 1970. After working as Youth Director for the Diocese of Dornakal, AP, India, he attended a conference in the US and stayed to earn another master's of theology from Southern Methodist University. There he met his wife, Ann Sotherden, at Canterbury House. Within a week of dating, they decided to marry, although his return to India and family reluctance caused them to wait for two years. Sathi and Ann were married in the Dornakal Cathedral on July 15, 1974, with 2,000 in attendance. They lived in Austin, TX until he received a call to Ascension Church, Denver, then the Chapel of Our Saviour, Colorado Springs, and lastly to All Saints Episcopal Church, Loveland. Fr. Sathi remained rector there for almost 30 years before his retirement. Under his leadership the expansion of the church and offices was completed in 1996. He conceived and constructed the church's columbarium, built in 1987, the first at any church in Larimer County. After his retirement, he enjoyed being a supply priest for churches in Northern Colorado and Georgetown. May 3rd would have marked the 50th anniversary of his ordination. Sathi was a dedicated Rotarian and past president, active since 1982; a Police Chaplain for 41 years; a Volunteer McKee Hospital Chaplain; and co-developer of Habitat for Humanity Thrift Store, Loveland. He was past chairman of the Colorado Episcopal Foundation, and was on the Board of Directors of Olive Technology, USA and Hyderabad, a software company. Sathi's favorite pastimes were seeing his grandchildren, golf, travel, and cooking, with Indian cuisine as his specialty. He and Ann fostered a love of travel in their children and eventually they both traveled to all seven continents. Sathi was an exceptionally compassionate pastor, and was loved for his listening skills and visits. Sathi and Ann hosted groups, often as large as 75 people for potlucks and his own Indian cooking. He loved to cook and excelled at making people feel at home in his house. He avidly supported his wife's musical talents expressed through the choir she founded and directs, Rocky Mountain Chamber Singers. Sathi is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ann Sotherden Bunyan; daughters Shantha Bunyan, and Jayanthi Bunyan (Aakash Mittal), son David Bunyan (Megan Bunyan) and grandchildren Priya, Jonah, and Asha Bunyan. He has hundreds of relatives in India and worldwide. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Loveland Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 1144, Loveland, Colorado 80539, in memory of Sathi Bunyan, to support his great desire to increase Loveland K-3 student literacy. A Festive Requiem Eucharist will be scheduled at a later date. Friends may view this obituary and leave condolences for the family at www.kibbeyfishburn.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020