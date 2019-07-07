|
|
Scott Olson (Byron Scott Olson) of Loveland, Colorado died July 1, 2019, at the age of 51. He was born on May 27, 1968 in Dallas, Texas, the elder son of Sherman and Wissy Olson. He graduated from Highland Park High School in Dallas and then attended the University of Wyoming. Scott graduated with a bachelor's degree in Natural Resource Conservation and later earned a master's degree from Colorado State University in Educational Leadership. In 1996 he was married to Denise Morrison near Granby, Colorado. Scott was a middle school teacher beginning his career in Elizabeth, Colorado. The majority of his career was spent at Walt Clark Middle School in Loveland, Colorado. Over the years he taught math, social studies, and computer technology, but his favorite subject to teach was science. His final teaching years were spent as the STEM coordinator. Scott loved sports and passed that love on to his children. He was very committed to supporting his three sons in their athletics through coaching and countless hours in the car and at their games. Scott leaves behind his wife, Denise and their sons, Charlie, Sam, and Max. He also leaves his father Sherman and step-mother Suzy Olson of Bullard, Texas; his mother Alice "Wissy" (Rollins) Olson of Dallas, Texas; his brother Mark, wife Tisha Olson and their two sons of Kansas City, Kansas. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Church, 5420 N Taft Ave, Loveland, Colorado. In honor of Scott's commitment to education the family suggests sending memorial contributions to the B. Scott Olson Memorial Fund in care of Canvas Credit Union, Loveland Branch, 2529 N. Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, CO 80538. These funds will be used to provide a scholarship benefiting students who attended Walt Clark Middle School.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 7, 2019