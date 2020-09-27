Sharon Brundege passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the skilled nursing facility of Green House Homes at Mirasol while recovering from a hip fracture and hip replacement surgery suffered in mid March. Sharon was born and grew up in St. Louis, MO, the oldest child of Ray and Lillie Cannon. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Cannon, of St. Louis. She is survived by Robert's wife, Kay, her other brother Donald Cannon and his wife Joan of St. Louis, Jasper Brundege her husband of over half a century, her son Mark, his wife Emily and their two daughters Ivy and Eliza of Nederland, CO, and her other son, James and his wife Sue of Boulder, CO. She and her husband moved to Loveland in 2005. Before that she lived with her husband and children in Missouri, New Jersey, and Virginia. Sharon discovered her leadership talents in 1975 when she was persuaded to accept the presidency of the United Methodist Women, a job she found very satisfying. She later served as president in other local chapters of the UMW for a total of 8 years in addition to 3 years as president at the UMW District level (Roanoke, VA). During her last decade of life she suffered from a condition known as primary progressive aphasia, which gradually destroyed her ability to speak and understand words, eventually progressing to dementia as well. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Loveland at 2 PM on October 3, 2020. The service will be held outdoors under the oak tree on the south side of the church. Face masks and social distancing will be required, and attendees must bring their own chair. Those wishing to contribute to a memorial to Sharon should send their donation to The First United Methodist Church, 533 Grant Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537.

