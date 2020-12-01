1/1
Sharon Leighton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Leighton, 72, passed away November 25, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado, where she had been a long-time resident. She was raised in Wray, CO and moved to Loveland, CO in 1977. She worked at an OB/GYN office, in Loveland, for 15 years. She had two daughters, Tina Leighton of Walla Walla, WA, Michelle Leighton of Loveland, CO; grandson, Tyler Leighton of Greeley, CO; her grandson, Tyler, She was organ and tissue donor. Donations can be made to UCHealth Transplant Center in Aurora Co. Graveside severs will be in Wray co. Saturday December 5th at 2 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved