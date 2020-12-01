Sharon Leighton, 72, passed away November 25, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado, where she had been a long-time resident. She was raised in Wray, CO and moved to Loveland, CO in 1977. She worked at an OB/GYN office, in Loveland, for 15 years. She had two daughters, Tina Leighton of Walla Walla, WA, Michelle Leighton of Loveland, CO; grandson, Tyler Leighton of Greeley, CO; her grandson, Tyler, She was organ and tissue donor. Donations can be made to UCHealth Transplant Center in Aurora Co. Graveside severs will be in Wray co. Saturday December 5th at 2 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store