Shirley Elizabeth Abrames passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 with her family by her side. Shirley was born on April 29th, 1934 to F. George and Maude Gaylor in Brighton Colorado. She attended school in Brighton, Colorado where she met the love of her life, Merle Richard Abrames. Merle and Shirley began their journey together in high school and were married 61 years--they shared a lifetime of love and laughter. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Merle and son Timothy Leslie Abrames. Additionally, she was preceded by her dear sister Phylllis Flower and brother Don Gaylor. She is survived by three children, Doug Abrames of Oregon, Steve (Debbie) Abrames of Oregon, and Lisa (John) Wahler of Estes Park. She also leaves behind five wonderful grandchildren- Robyn (Ben) Hillebrand of Oregon, Chris (Amanda) Abrames of Florida, Nicole (Jeremy) Abrames of Oregon, Justin Wahler of Seattle and Jenna Wahler of Colorado --they were the love of her life. She also leaves behind 5 adoring grandchildren. Shirley enjoyed the Bronco's, golf, bridge, and cooking/playing with/supporting her grandchildren. Merle and Shirley were grateful for so many lifelong friends; she stayed in touch with her Brighton friends until her final days. She was a member of the Women's 9 Hole golf league at the Olde Course in Loveland where she developed cherished friendships. While she stayed busy with hobbies, her true passion was supporting and enjoying her family. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the incredible staff at Brookdale Mariana Butte Assisted Living/Memory Care. We have never run across a more loving, caring group of professionals! Services will be held at St. John's The Evangelist Catholic Church in Loveland on Saturday, January 4th at 11 am--reception following. Memorial contributions may be made to Suncrest Home Health and Hospice. "Having somewhere to go is home, having someone to love is family, and having both is a blessing". Remembrances and condolences can be shared at www.AllnuttLoveland.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020