Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vintage City Church
1825 Sharp Point Dr.
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Vintage City Church auxiliary room
1825 Sharp Point Dr. Unit 110
Fort Collins, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Martin


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Martin Obituary
Shirley Ruth Martin, 92, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Rehab Hospital. She leaves her son Charles; her daughter in law, Linda; her daughter Helen and son in law Michael; her four grandchildren, Joshua and his wife Lindi, Marybeth and her husband Kory, Noah, and Rachel; her two great grandchildren Austen and Denver. Born and raised in Denver, CO. Shirley grew up showing horses, going on trail rides, and enjoying Denver life. She lived a life full of watching her son, Charles play baseball. In fact, she's never missed a game he said. She was also in the first row of every dance recital of her daughter, Helen's. An excerpt from her Granddaughter Marybeth's post sums her life best: "She helped introduce working K9's to the Denver police department. She worked at Stapleton during WWII carting aircraft parts back and forth to the hangars. She raised her family alone. She nurtured her passions even though money was tight. She had killer dance moves. Her cinnamon rolls were unrivaled. She feigned annoyance when we talked about and teased her...but she LOVED the attention. She enjoyed giving people a hard time. She loved watching her granddaughter ride horses. She overcame many heartaches and trials to be one of the strongest women I know." A memorial service will be held May 20, 2019 at 4:00pm in the Vintage City Church auxiliary room. 1825 Sharp Point Dr. Unit 110, Fort, Collins, CO. 80525 In lieu of flowers, please send donations to; Untamed-Wild Horse Facility operated by Jana Franzen
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.