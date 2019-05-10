|
Shirley Ruth Martin, 92, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Rehab Hospital. She leaves her son Charles; her daughter in law, Linda; her daughter Helen and son in law Michael; her four grandchildren, Joshua and his wife Lindi, Marybeth and her husband Kory, Noah, and Rachel; her two great grandchildren Austen and Denver. Born and raised in Denver, CO. Shirley grew up showing horses, going on trail rides, and enjoying Denver life. She lived a life full of watching her son, Charles play baseball. In fact, she's never missed a game he said. She was also in the first row of every dance recital of her daughter, Helen's. An excerpt from her Granddaughter Marybeth's post sums her life best: "She helped introduce working K9's to the Denver police department. She worked at Stapleton during WWII carting aircraft parts back and forth to the hangars. She raised her family alone. She nurtured her passions even though money was tight. She had killer dance moves. Her cinnamon rolls were unrivaled. She feigned annoyance when we talked about and teased her...but she LOVED the attention. She enjoyed giving people a hard time. She loved watching her granddaughter ride horses. She overcame many heartaches and trials to be one of the strongest women I know." A memorial service will be held May 20, 2019 at 4:00pm in the Vintage City Church auxiliary room. 1825 Sharp Point Dr. Unit 110, Fort, Collins, CO. 80525 In lieu of flowers, please send donations to; Untamed-Wild Horse Facility operated by Jana Franzen
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 10, 2019