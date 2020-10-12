1/1
Sigrid Spaeth
Sigrid Jean Spaeth, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer. Jean was born in Aimes, Iowa and was a graduate of Aimes High School. She moved to Denver and worked as an operator for Mountain States Bell. Jean loved dancing and met her future husband, Mark, at the Lakeside Ballroom. They were married in Midland, Texas and spent 66 years sharing happiness and tears. They adopted their first child while living in Denmark and adopted two more after returning to the US. Jean was devoted to her family, hosting holiday gatherings and Sunday dinners for up to 5 generations. She loved traveling and, in addition to European travels, visited all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. Jean was actively involved as a volunteer in her children's and grandchildren's schools. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Sanford and Pearl (Moore) Wetteland, three brothers, Stanley, Mark, and Jerry, and two daughters, Anna and Ingrid (Browning Guiterrez). She is survived by her husband Mark, son Thomas, her sister Constance Trueblood, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. A visitation will be held at Allnutt Funeral Service in Loveland on Wednesday, October 14th from 4:00-6:00 pm, with a rosary at 6 pm. Catholic Mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church in Fort Collins, CO on Thursday, October 15th at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Loveland Burial Park in Loveland, CO.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Service - Loveland
OCT
14
Rosary
06:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Service - Loveland
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service - Loveland
2100 North Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
(970) 667-1121
