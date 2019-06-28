|
Skyler Scott Skroch of Loveland, CO; passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019; age 19; He was a caring friend, loving son and brother; He is survived by his mother Shanell Skroch, brother Darious Rieb, sister Shelby Rieb, Jimmy, Melonie and Jeniece Ramero. Skyler was born August 19, 1999 in Loveland, CO, where he attended Ferguson High School. Skyler loved hanging out with friends, music, gaming, skateboarding, 4 wheeling, and to travel. Skyler will be deeply missed and greatly remembered by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life potluck will be held at North Lake Park Amphitheater on June 28, starting at 10:30 AM, all are welcome join.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 28, 2019