Stan Ross passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 10, 2020, in Loveland, surrounded by his family. He was 72. Stan was born October 23, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York, to Stanley and Irmgard Ross. He grew up in Hoags Corners, NY and Utica, NY. He moved to northern Colorado after college. In 1979, he met Maggi through mutual friends from Hewlett Packard, where they both worked. They married a year later. They were married 39 years, all of it spent in Loveland. Stan worked for Hewlett Packard in Loveland for over thirty years. He did a variety of jobs there, including quality control, data communications, and technical writing, which he enjoyed the most. He loved computer-aided drawing, which he learned during his years as a tech writer. He retired in 2003. He loved sailing and has taken sailing trips with his family across the USA and in Greece and Belize. When he learned ice sailing, that became his favorite type of sailing and he took his ice boat out on Boedecker Lake in Loveland whenever weather conditions were right. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. One of his favorite hobbies was woodworking and he made a variety of wooden bowls, tables and bookcases. After he recovered from a burn injury in 2010, he volunteered regularly at the Burn Unit at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, encouraging burn patients and their families and telling his story. Those who knew Stan remember him fondly for his sense of humor, his willingness to lend a hand, and the way he always had a story to tell. In his later years, he was known for the bandana he always wore, jokingly called a "Stan"dana. He is survived by his wife Maggi, his children Christy (Matt) Owens and Josh Ross, his grandchildren Liam and Grace, and his sister Nancy Anderson, as well as numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Bill Ross and Jimmy Ross. Stan died after complications from a recent surgery. His family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the McKee Medical Center staff, surgeons, and ICU team for their skilled care, compassion, and kindness to Stan and his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Good Shepherd Church in Loveland in late April or May. The date will be announced by Viegut Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 17, 2020