The family of Dorothy Marie Ortega Gonzales wish to announce her death on January 6,2020. Dorothy was a native Coloradoan, born in Walsenburg in 1923. She was funny, independent, strong, honest, and let's not forget, stubborn! Sinatra crooned,"[he]did it [his] way." And anyone that knew her, knows she did it "her" way. She was a feminist before her time. Our father can attest to that. May God rest his soul. She was long-time resident of Ft. Collins and owned the Spanish Manor Restaurant for over a quarter of a century. Her "made from scratch" cuisine is still missed by many in Northern Colorado. She was the consummate business woman. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as three sisters and nieces and nephews. "Dot" was a woman of great integrity and will be truly missed. Dorothy's wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020