Steve Roslund left this world peacefully on Wednesday, February 5. Steve was born in Loveland, Colorado to Donald and Martha Roslund. Steve attended Loveland schools and eventually earned a G.E.D. Steve worked mostly in roofing but was later employed in cabinet making and painting. Steve was a very talented woodworker, and lutes and guitars were among his beautiful creations. He also enjoyed playing music with various like-minded individuals. In his later years, Steve became an avid reader and loved to feed the squirrels in various Loveland parks. Those squirrels knew who he was and that treats were coming their way! His sister sometimes referred to Steve as Daddy Squirrel or Lord Rodent. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his sister Gayle and several cousins. Steve was one of a kind and will be sorely missed by his sister and others. Special thanks to Joanne Stracker and Jim Grubl for the friendship and help extended to Steve when he needed it.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020