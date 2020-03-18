Home

Steven Benshoof

Steven Benshoof Obituary
Steven Merlin Benshoof of Loveland passed away Saturday, March 14th, 2020. Born in Flandreau, South Dakota he was the son of Merlin and Ellen. Steve spent most of his early years in Logan, IA before joining the Navy in 1969. He served as a DT-1 Dental Repair Technician until retirement in 1992. As a civilian, he worked for Patterson Dental and planted roots in Loveland, CO. He retired in 2013. In his free time he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Often camping, boating, playing cards, fishing, and taking road trips. He was known for his witty personality. Always making others laugh with his jokes and pranks. He is preceded by his mother and father, sister Debbie, brother David, and son Chris. He leaves behind his wife Loida; son Corey and family(Leah and Michael); son Steven and family(Jessi, Vada, and Sadie). Please contact the family for services and reception information.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
