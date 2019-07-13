|
|
Son of David and Nancy Landers passed peacefully on July 4, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Born in Denver on December 1, 1962, raised and attended school in Ft. Collins-Loveland area. Preceded in death by mother, Nancy and brother, Anthony. Survived by father, David of Loveland; sisters, Janet Pate of Lakewood and Lisa (Tim) Vos of Gold Bar, WA; brothers, Gary (Teresa) Landers of Phoenix, AZ and Douglas (Holly) Landers of Loveland; plus many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Anita Hahn of Phoenix, AZ. He will be remembered for his smile and independent spirit.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald from July 13 to July 14, 2019