Steven Douglas Landers

Steven Douglas Landers Obituary
Son of David and Nancy Landers passed peacefully on July 4, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Born in Denver on December 1, 1962, raised and attended school in Ft. Collins-Loveland area. Preceded in death by mother, Nancy and brother, Anthony. Survived by father, David of Loveland; sisters, Janet Pate of Lakewood and Lisa (Tim) Vos of Gold Bar, WA; brothers, Gary (Teresa) Landers of Phoenix, AZ and Douglas (Holly) Landers of Loveland; plus many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Anita Hahn of Phoenix, AZ. He will be remembered for his smile and independent spirit.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald from July 13 to July 14, 2019
