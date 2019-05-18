|
|
Thelma M. Fleener of Loveland passed away April 11, 2019 at University Hospital in Denver. Thelma was born august 16, 1936 in Paulding, Ohio to General and Causby Wilder. She married Edward C Fleener on September 5, 1971. Thelma was a Baker after she married and help run Gingerbread Cottage and Pine Center Bakeries in California. They then moved to Ft. Collins and owned several bakeries in Fort Collins lastly being Fleener's Bakery Inc. on West Olive St. Survivors include four children, Bobby, Debi, Nancy and Valerie; 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Please visit www.Bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send family online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2019