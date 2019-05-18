Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Fleener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Fleener


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thelma Fleener Obituary
Thelma M. Fleener of Loveland passed away April 11, 2019 at University Hospital in Denver. Thelma was born august 16, 1936 in Paulding, Ohio to General and Causby Wilder. She married Edward C Fleener on September 5, 1971. Thelma was a Baker after she married and help run Gingerbread Cottage and Pine Center Bakeries in California. They then moved to Ft. Collins and owned several bakeries in Fort Collins lastly being Fleener's Bakery Inc. on West Olive St. Survivors include four children, Bobby, Debi, Nancy and Valerie; 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Please visit www.Bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send family online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bohlender Funeral Chapel
Download Now