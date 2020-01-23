|
Ted Mioduski, Sr., 85, formerly of Gary Indiana, passed away peacefully at North Shore Manor, Loveland, CO with his loving wife and family by his side. Born in New Chicago, IN, to Walter and Helen (Bobinski), Ted was a 1952 graduate of Hobart High School, Hobart, IN. Immediately upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served 8 years active duty through 1960. Ted eventually continued an additional 19 years in the U.S. Naval Reserve, (1975-1994), retiring as Chief Petty Officer. Early during his Navy career, Ted met the "love of his life", Mary Ann Brown, (Superior, WI) while stationed in Norfolk, VA. Ted & Mary Ann married in 1957. Ted and Mary Ann returned to Gary, IN, in 1964 where he worked as a civil engineer and surveyor for the next 32 years. In Indiana, he was very active in the Naval Reserves Training Center (Gary), St. Mary of The Lake Catholic Church & School, and The American Legion. Ted and Mary Ann moved to Loveland, Colorado in 2014 where they continued to be actively involved with numerous community and family activities of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His life-long hobbies and interests were many, including all forms of art, pottery, sculpting, stained glass, photography, wood working, gardening, archery, outdoors, taxidermy, coin collecting, genealogy, and historical reading. He was "The MacGyver" before "MacGyver", and an admirer of Rube Goldberg. Amongst his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ted was affectionately known as "Dziadzia", (Polish for grandfather). He was very proud of his Polish heritage and passed this on to them all. He left many lasting memories with his wife Mary Ann; his 3 children: Ted (Eileen) Mioduski, Jr., of Loveland, CO, Michael (Michael Ross) of Portage, IN, and Shawna (John) Yaross of Loveland, CO; 5 grandchildren: Theo (Jill) Mioduski III, Michael (Megan) Mioduski, Meghan (Jason) Fricke, Makenzie Fancher, Cassidy Fancher. He was also blessed with 5 great-grandchildren: Ellen Mioduski, Greyson "Theodore" Mioduski, Wynn Mioduski, Sloan Mioduski, and Fiona Fricke. He is survived by Mary Ann, his wife of nearly 63 years. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Helen Mioduski; his brother Ed (Sue) Mioduski; brother and sister-in-law Fred (Jayne) Mioduski; and sister, Carole Pitlow. Visitation will be at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 N. Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, CO on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-7pm followed with a Rosary Service at 7pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00am at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, Loveland, CO. A luncheon will follow. Ted will be cremated and a service will be held at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Gary, IN followed by inurnment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN at a future date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be considered to: The ; The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul; or St. Mary of The Lake Catholic Church, in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 23, 2020