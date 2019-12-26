|
Tom Crandell died peacefully on Monday, December 9th with loving family by his side. He was 85 years old. Tom was born on July 11, 1934 in Grampian, PA to William and Mildred (Suzie) Crandell, the youngest of 11 children. He graduated form State College Area High School in 1954. He then enlisted in the U.S Air Force and served from 1954 to 1962. As Airman First Class, he was stationed in South Dakota, Florida, the Phillapines and England. In 1967 he met and married Ethel Remely Cannon. They made their home in State College for the next 14 years until they decided to move to Colorado in 1981 to be closer to their children and first-born grandchild. Tom worked for K-G Men's Store in Fort Collins and won many awards for his sales accomplishments. He was a friend to all who met him Tom is survived by his sister Leah Ann/Peach Russell of Coudersport, PA, daughters Carla Cannon of Mount Dora, FL and Barbara Cannon of San Antonio, TX; sons Dave Cannon (Jean) of Emery, SD, and Jim Cannon (Josie) of Denver, CO. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Preceding him in death were his wife Ethel, son Chris Cannon, brothers Robert, Richard, Gerald and Jim; sisters Pearl, Jean, Betty, Mary/Mamie, Jeanette; parents William and Suzie. Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the of Colorado.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 26, 2019