Dr. Thomas L. Carson, age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4th, 2020, at his home in Palm Desert, California. Tom was born on December 2, 1942, to Karl and Wilma Carson in Great Bend, Kansas. The family moved to Fort Collins in 1950 where he attended Fort Collins High School. He went on to study at the University of Nebraska where he earned his undergraduate degree and his D.D.S. Tom returned to Fort Collins to join his father in practice until his retirement. Tom was an avid golfer and a long time member of the Fort Collins Country Club. He spent his retirement years living on a golf course in Palm Desert where he continued to pursue this passion. He loved to travel and saw much of the world; some of his favorite adventures were with his brother and son on their Harleys. Tom was a voracious reader and never stopped learning new things. He loved spending time with his friends and family and will be greatly missed. Tom is survived by his daughter, Kelly Smith (Mark) of Eden Prairie, MN; son, Scott Pearson of Naples, FL; brother, Dan Carson (Patti) of La Quinta, CA, sister LuAnn Ball of Loveland, CO, grandchildren Megan Threlkeld (Justin) and Robby Scholl, 2 nieces and 4 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Wilma Carson, brothers, Allen Lane Carson and James Alan Carson. When possible, a memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, CO, where Tom's ashes will be interred.

