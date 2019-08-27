|
Tiffany Joy Guerrero, loving mother of 2 beautiful sons; Kyle & Brendan, loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, and niece passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 19, 2019. Born December 08, 1982 in Riverside, CA. Tiffany is survived by her sons Kyle and Brendan; mother Janet Greenman and stepfather Bruce Greenman; Father Brian Elwell and stepmother Kim Elwell; sister Amanda Burnham; and brothers Warren Spurlock and Garrett Jones. Tiffany was loved by so many and will be remember for her beautiful smile and her ability to light up a room. Memorial Service will be held at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland, CO on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for on-line condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 27, 2019