Timothy E. Johnston is survived by wife Carol, sons Chad (Melissa) Johnston and Brent (Rebekkah) Johnston, granddaughters Kaitlynn, Abby and MacKenzie, parents Jay and Loudy Johnston, brother Stan Johnston, sister Kristi (Chuck) Ramsey, in-laws Dwight and Sue Clark, brother in-law Matt (Pat) Clark, sister in-law Samantha (Chuck) Booton, nephew Josh Johnston, nieces Faith Ramsey, Stanna Johnston, Allison (Ted) Berkompas, Raelene (Trevor) Harvey, Victoria (Kent) Bakker, Madison Booton, Alexandra Booton and long-time friend Chris (Julie) Walker. Memorial services at Crossroads Church, Thursday, October 24, 2019, 10:30am with reception at the church. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to (payable to) Edward Jones 1630 S. Lemay STE 5 Fort Collins, CO 80525. Reference memo line: Johnston's grandkids or Johnston's 529 plan
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 22, 2019