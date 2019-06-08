|
Tommy Bryce Fellows, 70, of Chandler, Arizona formerly of Berthoud, Colorado passed away Thursday, May 16th after a long battle with cancer. Tommy was born May 19th 1948 in Maryville, Missouri to "Jack" & Helen (Frerichs) Fellows. Tommy moved to Loveland, Colorado with his family and graduated from Loveland High School in 1966 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in communications on Guam & Okinawa. Tommy became the father of two girls and then soon found the love of his life, Virginia Gutierrez and they married on March 20th, 1976. He adopted Virginia's five children and then in 1977 they had a daughter together. Most of Tommy's career was spent at Hewlett Packard in Loveland as a supervisor in the printed circuit division. One of Tommy's greatest accomplishments is serving as Mayor of Berthoud from 1984 to 1988. Tommy was always known for his love of life, his passion for helping others and his witty sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Fellows; his mother, Helen Fellows; sisters, Kerry Anderson (Mark), Alicia Mitchell (John); his children, Cindy Sawamura (Richard Alexander), Lynn Sawamura, Terry Fellows (Pamm), Rosalie Lawrence, Marty Fellows (Diane Feldman), Connie Salazar (Kevin Cook), Kimberly Yordt (Mike Bailey); and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John Edward "Jack" Fellows; his son, Richard Lee Fellows; and his infant twin brother, Terry Lee Fellows. A celebration of life for Tommy will be held Sunday, August 25th at 1:00pm located at Ellis Ranch - 2331 Ellis Ranch Lane Loveland, Colorado 80538. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The in memory of Tommy Bryce Fellows.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 8, 2019