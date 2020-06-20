Tony Ramirez, 75, of Maumelle, Arkansas, went home to be with the Lord, June 13, 2020. He was born January 17, 1945, to Miguel and Josefa Ramirez in Loveland, Colorado. Tony graduated from Loveland High School in 1963 and then served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for Hewlett-Packard in Loveland, Colorado, and Pro-Mold in Berthoud, Colorado. Tony loved his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Foothills Baptist Church in Loveland, Colorado, until he moved to Arkansas and joined Central Baptist Church of Little Rock. He enjoyed watching sports, in particular, whatever game his children or grandchildren were playing in. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Inez, Louis, Valente (Cap), and Mike Ramirez, sisters; Virginia Kilpatrick (Jeff), Tomasa (Tommie) Ramirez, Theresa Scott (Randall - deceased), Margie Ramirez (Cary Nickolls - deceased), Barbara Christine Ramirez, and granddaughter; Rachel Blessing Ramirez. Tony is survived by his loving wife; Judy, three sons; Cory (Sharon), Jim (Colleen), and Will (Angie), grandchildren; Josh, Jon, Joey, Avery, Audra, and Anthony, siblings; Ester Miller, Rosie Kage (Bunk - deceased), John Ramirez, Elaine Pollard, Walt Ramirez, Rich Ramirez, and numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to The Seedline Ministry of Foothills Baptist Church in Loveland, Colorado, or to Central Baptist Church in Little Rock, Arkansas.

