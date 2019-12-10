|
|
He is survived by his wife and son, Darlene Khouri Daivs and Dalton Andrew Davis; his parents, Earl and Donna Davis; and his brother and his family, Troy, Nicole, Emilianne Perry-Davis, Danielle Davis and Joelle Davis. Trevor leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother, Tracy Lendell Davis in 1965. Trevor met the love of his life on the internet on 9/27/2011. On March 17,2012, they met in person at the Denver airport where they escorted him to the gate. He had with him flowers and rings. He proposed to her at first sight. On April 28, 2012 they were married and thus began a magical life together. Trevor was born in Portland, OR and was raised in Tualatin, OR. He served his country aboard the Carl Vinson (CVN70) for four years. Trevor was a kind and gentle man who loved children, wildlife and pets of all sorts. He will be missed by friends and family alike. There will be a Celebration of Trevor's life on Jaunary 25, 2020, at the Chilson Senior Center @ 700 East 4th Street in Loveland, Colorado 80537 from 2 to 5 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to .
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 10, 2019