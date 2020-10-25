Valerie Breeze

Valerie has gone to be with her Lord and those left behind will never forget this beautiful soul - our Val. Valerie was born in Kremmling, Colorado on May 14, 1957 to Margaret Ann (nee Teegarden) and Carl Ray Breeze. She was the youngest of four children. She was born laughing and adored both people and animals. She never met a stranger and her rescued dogs went everywhere with her. She died in her sleep of natural causes at home in Loveland, Colorado. Valerie graduated from West Grand High School in Kremmling and attended CSU in Fort Collins. During her years in Kremmling she was a cheerleader, played the saxophone and the guitar, spent many years showing lambs and steers in 4-H and won numerous trophies. She and her much loved Quarter Horse, Sport, also had great success in rodeo competitions and she was Rodeo Queen at the Middle Park Fair. In High School she won the Colorado Stars of Tomorrow with a song she had written, and later played the guitar and sang professionally. In the 1980s, Val met sculptor and businessman Lee Stark in Loveland, Colorado. They became great friends and thus began her love of bronze sculpture. She became a talented sculptor and learned the lost-wax process and patinated bronze finishes, which she did both for her own work and the sculptures of others. She loved traveling to sculpture shows and meeting some of the top sculptors in the country. Valerie was predeceased by both parents and by two sets of very much adored grandparents, Carl G. and Marjorie F. Breeze (nee Huffaker) from Kremmling and C. Raymond and Ruth E. Teegarden (nee Hollingsworth) from Boulder and Kremmling; her uncles and aunts, Robert (Mourine) Teegarden, Clifford (Louise) Teegarden, and Gary Breeze; and aunt, Betty Jo Breeze. She is survived by siblings, Beverly S. (Don) Krieger of Canon City, CO, Linda L. (Charles) Sorsby of Bonita Springs, FL, and Robert A. Breeze of Austin, MN; as well as nieces Monica, Robin, Amber and Heidi; nephew; Robert; and much-loved cousins. She will be buried next spring at the Breeze Family Memorial plot at Riverside Cemetery in Kremmling. Some of her ashes will join her mother's - to be scattered on the meadow at Star Spring Ranch in Kremmling where she grew up. The family will hold a memorial and reception at that time.

