|
|
Veronica C. (Beacom) Frost, 78, of Loveland, CO, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. "Ronnie" had a zest for life, especially when it came to her family and her dogs. She was never happier than when she would put on her best wears and head off to see her special nieces and nephews. Taking walks through Benson Sculpture Park with her "four-legged" kids brought her an immense amount of joy. A good day for her was getting up, having a relaxing breakfast, getting dressed up, going shopping, dining out, and watching "48 Hours" before bedtime. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, Veronica graduated from Heelan High School in 1958, completed cosmetology school, and opened her first business in Westminster, CO in 1969. Veronica is preceded in death by her husband Jerry, and sister, Joanne Boyens. She leaves behind a daughter, Maureen (Fred) Robinson, a son, Tim Murray, sister, Mary (Frank) Kneifl, brothers Paul (Diane) Beacom, Richard (Ruth) Beacom, and Jerry (Carol) Beacom, plus their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and brother in law Blaine Boyens. A celebration of Veronica's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home in Loveland, CO The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her favorite charities, Fisher House or to the Dumb Friends League in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80537
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 9, 2020