Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Jensen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil Jensen Obituary
Virgil Lee Jensen, age 84, of Loveland, CO passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born August 10, 1935 in Kirkman, Iowa. His parents were Nellie and Julius Jensen. Virgil grew up with his six siblings on their family farm. He graduated from Kirkman High in 1953. He worked on the farm with his dad for two years. From 1955 til 1957 Virgil served in the U.S. Marine Corp. In 1958 til 1962 he attended Iowa State University and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1962 he married Kitty Barnett, moved to Loveland, CO and began his 35 year employment with Hewlett-Packard. Virgil loved sports, especially baseball. He couched many years in the Loveland Baseball Association, from little league to semi-pro. Virgil and Kitty had two sons, Greg and Eric, and two grandchildren Noah and Reese. They are deeply loved. Virgil loved traveling and gardening. He enjoyed his Wednesday morning coffee group. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandpa. We will miss him always. He is survived by his wife Kitty; sons Greg and Eric; grandson Noah; granddaughter Reese; his brothers Gerald of Sun City, AZ and Donald of Macedon, NY; and his sister Karen of Kenner, LA. Memorial Services with Military Honors will be held at Viegut Funeral Home on Monday, October 21, 2019, 1:30 P.M. with reception in the Viegut Reception Center Following services. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for on-line condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now