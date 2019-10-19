|
|
Virgil Lee Jensen, age 84, of Loveland, CO passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born August 10, 1935 in Kirkman, Iowa. His parents were Nellie and Julius Jensen. Virgil grew up with his six siblings on their family farm. He graduated from Kirkman High in 1953. He worked on the farm with his dad for two years. From 1955 til 1957 Virgil served in the U.S. Marine Corp. In 1958 til 1962 he attended Iowa State University and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1962 he married Kitty Barnett, moved to Loveland, CO and began his 35 year employment with Hewlett-Packard. Virgil loved sports, especially baseball. He couched many years in the Loveland Baseball Association, from little league to semi-pro. Virgil and Kitty had two sons, Greg and Eric, and two grandchildren Noah and Reese. They are deeply loved. Virgil loved traveling and gardening. He enjoyed his Wednesday morning coffee group. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandpa. We will miss him always. He is survived by his wife Kitty; sons Greg and Eric; grandson Noah; granddaughter Reese; his brothers Gerald of Sun City, AZ and Donald of Macedon, NY; and his sister Karen of Kenner, LA. Memorial Services with Military Honors will be held at Viegut Funeral Home on Monday, October 21, 2019, 1:30 P.M. with reception in the Viegut Reception Center Following services. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for on-line condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 19, 2019