Virginia "Ginnie" Younkin, 89, of Loveland, CO, died Friday, May 17, 2019 in Greeley, CO. She was born on December 12, 1929 in Litchfield, MN to Irva Cassady and William Calvin McCracken. Ginnie's early childhood was on a homestead in southeast Montana before moving to Billings, Montana. She graduated from Billings High School in 1947. In 1948, she married Gordon Finley. They had five children, Diane, Randy, Craig, Andrea and Lisa. In the 1960's, she proudly attended a vocational school for bookkeeping which she used to raise her family. She worked mainly for various car dealerships until she retired from Lebo's in Loveland in the early 1980s. Ginnie moved to Colorado in 1969 to be near her siblings. There she met the love of her life, Jim Younkin. They were married in 1972 and spent over 46 wonderful years together. Ginnie loved being a mother and housewife. She taught herself how to sew and made much of her family's clothing, specializing in shirts for her husband. Her family enjoys her many crocheted afghans and teddy bears personalized for them. While she loved all animals, cats had a special place in her heart. Time spent with her kids and grandkids was especially important to her and she was disappointed they could not travel more to see them. Ginnie is survived by her husband, James O. Younkin of Greeley; daughters, Diane Finley of St. George, UT and Andrea (Robert) Aughinbaugh, Lisa Finley (Gregg Peter), Vicki (Tim) Ouellette and Kristi (Randy) McDonald all of Greeley; son, Craig (Lucinda) Finley of Bridger, CO; sister, Ruth (Bill) Herrington of Woodville, TX; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and nephew, Jerry Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Calvin and Irva McCracken, son, Randy Gordon Finley, grandson, John Gordon Finley, brother, Wayne McCracken and niece, Ginger Loud. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28 th Street, Greeley. Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Stoddard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to in memory of Ginnie. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 23, 2019