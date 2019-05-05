|
Virginia Marie Hammons, 71, of Loveland, CO, passed away on May 1st, 2019. Virginia Hammons was born September 13th, 1947 to Harold Glenn and Marguerite Louise (Burns) Rasey in Tiffin, OH. After graduating from Ranum High School in Westminster, CO, Virginia married the love of her life William E. Hammons on April 23, 1966 in Westminster, CO. In 1967, they had two children, a daughter Theresa and a son, Bradley. Bill and Virginia were together 50 years until Bill passed in 2015. Virginia was a devoted homemaker and mother as she supported the work and efforts of her husband who served nearly 30 years with the Colorado State Patrol. She stood by him always and also took on a variety of part time jobs along the way including Avon and retail sales. Virginia's hobbies throughout most of her life were fishing, camping, sewing, cooking and playing board games. Later in life she loved putting puzzles together, playing Bingo with friends and working on the Family Tree. She loved her dogs, especially Lady and Shadow. She was dedicated to her faith, family, friends and the Loveland community she has lived in more than 45 years. Her sense of humor put a smile on the faces of family and friends and she always had a joke to tell. Virginia is survived by her daughter Terrie Skolnick and husband Mark of Milliken; her son Brad Hammons and wife Shelly of Loveland; her adored grandchildren, Lane Keever and Heather Hammons; her brother, Howard Rasey and other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7th at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Parish In Loveland, CO at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Recitation of the Rosary at 1:30 p.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial following at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens immediately following the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 5, 2019