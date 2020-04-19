|
|
Virginia Ramirez Kilpatrick, 89, of Loveland, Colorado was called home to heaven on April 15, 2020. Virginia was born March 18, 1931 in Roswell, New Mexico to Miguel Diaz Ramirez and Josefa Estrada Ramirez. She was the oldest daughter of 14 children. Virginia was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Virginia was a military wife and enjoyed being stationed in Spain and traveling in Europe. She loved to garden and had beautiful rose bushes and irises in her yard. Her faith was strong and she was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jefferson David Kilpatrick, her son Daniel (Maria) Kilpatrick of Lubbock, TX and her daughter Grace (Jorge) Bravo of Chapin, SC. Surviving grandchildren include: Ashley Kilpatrick of Lubbock, TX, Marcus and Brandon Bravo of Chapin, SC. Surviving siblings include: Esther Miller, Rosie (Bunk - deceased) Kage, Tony (Judy) Ramirez, John Ramirez, Elaine Pollard, Walt and Rich Ramirez. She is also survived by niece Barb (Jim) Musslewhite and nephew Gene (Lynda) Baird and numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Louis (Annie - deceased), Valente "Cap", Inez and Mike Ramirez and sisters: Tommie Ramirez, Theresa (Randall - deceased) Scott, Magdalena "Marge" (Cary Nickolls - deceased) and Barbara Christine Ramirez. A memorial service for Virginia will be held at a later date when all her family and friends can attend safely. In lieu of flowers, the family request you make a charitable donation in Virginia's name to the .
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020