|
|
Warren D. "Bud" Bell, formerly of Loveland, Colorado, passed on June 14, 2019, at his home in Fresno, California. He was born May 31, 1937 in McCook, Nebraska to Darwin and Beulah "Boots" Bell. Bud graduated from McCook High School with the class of 1955, served two years in the Army and upon receiving his honorable discharge he started a Masonry business in North Platte, Nebraska. He later sold his business and moved to Loveland, Colorado and continued working in the Masonry industry. Upon retiring, he traveled a lot, living between Fresno, California and Loveland, Colorado. He was a huge sports fan and his favorite teams were the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Rockies. He loved fishing and traveling, claiming Barcelona, Spain to be his most memorable trip. He was preceded in death by his father, Darwin Bell; mother, Beulah "Boots" Clouse; stepfather, Harold Clouse; two sisters, Kay Bell and Diane Alexander. His survivors include his daughters Karol Sleep and Deanna Bell; grandson, Kasey (Mariah) Kenning; grand-daughter, Brianna Sleep; great-grandson, Aesir Kenning; sister, Karen Smith; brother, Roger Bell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cremation was chosen, Memorial service will be at a later date
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 3, 2019