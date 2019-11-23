|
Warren was born 100 years ago west of Loveland in Arkins, CO to Floyd (Jake) Wolaver and Anna Wild Wolaver. He was a graduate of Loveland High School. He married Fern Milner on October 8, 1939. He was a farmer, had cherry orchards and built his own cherry packing facility which he and his wife operated for about 10 years. He served as Larimer County Commissioner for 16 yrs. Later he did some land development and worked in his shop. He is survived by his wife of 80 years, Fern, his son Dale Wolaver (Bonnie) daughters Cleora Conner (Richard), Emily Stump (Bud), 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 4 great great grand children. He was predeceased by a brother, a grandson and a great grandson. Memorial Service, 11:00 a.m., November 26th at Buckhorn Presbyterian Church in Masonville. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Buckhorn Presbyterian Church, 8762 N County Rd 27, Loveland, CO 80538.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 23, 2019