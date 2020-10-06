1/1
Waunita VanThuyne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Waunita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waunita was born to Fay and Gladys Garner, February 8, 1928. As a young girl she lived through the hardships of the great depression. She grew up in Longmont, CO and finished High School where she met Arthur Van Thuyne. They married June 8th, 1945. They farmed together west of Berthoud. In 1950 she gave birth to a son, Mark, and in 1952, a daughter, Faye. They, in turn, provided her four grandchildren and four great-grandsons. She was active all her life in the Presbyterian and Methodist Church in Berthoud. She was a long time Sunday School teacher, and Womens Church groups. She was a Chapter Member of PEO. Waunita was the best at everything she did; cooking, homemaking, fishing, talking and taking care of her loved ones. Waunita lost the love of her life, Art, in 1998. She is survived by one sister, Wanda (Ed) Archer; son, Mark (Phyllis) Van Thuyne; daughter, Faye Lebsack; grandchildren, Julie, Rick, Abby and Lee; great grandsons, Matt, Bill, CJ, and Eli. Thanks to all who loved and cared for her. A Celebration of Life will be held at the McCreery House venue, 746 N. Washington Ave. in Loveland CO from 1pm until 4pm, October 10th, 2020. All are welcome. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
the McCreery House venue
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Howe Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved