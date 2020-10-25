Wayne F. Dudley was born in Denver Colorado on October 16, 1953 to Frank and Dorothy Dudley. Wayne was the oldest of five children; brothers Jeff, Bob, Paul and sister Diane. He was raised in Loveland Colorado where he graduated High School. He completed his education at CSU. Wayne accomplished many awards for power-lifting. He was a devoted Denver Broncos fan and lover of music. He looked forward to his annual elk hunting trip with his brothers, family and friends. Wayne led a life of dedicated service to the Lord. He recently obtained his Ministry License. Wayne was a simple man who loved his the time he spent with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane. He leaves behind his wife of 19 years LaDell; sons Joshua and Barbi Dudley, Brandon and Sarah Dudley; daughters Brooke and T.J. Gooding, Staci and Joe Farese, Kathleen and Brad Miller; five grandchildren, Lyle, Levi, Melody, Gavin and Allie and one great granddaughter Renessmee. He passed into glory with Jesus on Monday, October 19, 2020. Wayne is home. Memorial services Saturday October 31st, 2020, 10:00 am at Viegut Funeral Home.

