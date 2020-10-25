1/1
Wayne Dudley
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne F. Dudley was born in Denver Colorado on October 16, 1953 to Frank and Dorothy Dudley. Wayne was the oldest of five children; brothers Jeff, Bob, Paul and sister Diane. He was raised in Loveland Colorado where he graduated High School. He completed his education at CSU. Wayne accomplished many awards for power-lifting. He was a devoted Denver Broncos fan and lover of music. He looked forward to his annual elk hunting trip with his brothers, family and friends. Wayne led a life of dedicated service to the Lord. He recently obtained his Ministry License. Wayne was a simple man who loved his the time he spent with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane. He leaves behind his wife of 19 years LaDell; sons Joshua and Barbi Dudley, Brandon and Sarah Dudley; daughters Brooke and T.J. Gooding, Staci and Joe Farese, Kathleen and Brad Miller; five grandchildren, Lyle, Levi, Melody, Gavin and Allie and one great granddaughter Renessmee. He passed into glory with Jesus on Monday, October 19, 2020. Wayne is home. Memorial services Saturday October 31st, 2020, 10:00 am at Viegut Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Viegut Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Viegut Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Daniel Farese
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved