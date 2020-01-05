|
|
Wayne Lee Moeller of Loveland CO. passed away on January 1, 2020. He was born in Ida Grove Iowa on February 21, 1951 to Byron and Lena (Wellendorf) Moeller. Wayne moved to Colorado in the mid 60's. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. On April 26, 1975 Wayne Married Margery A. Hooley in Loveland Colorado. He worked for H.P. and Hach before his retirement. He enjoyed being a Boy Scout Leader for many years. Wayne is survived by his wife Marge, his son Tim(Lauren) Moeller; Daughter Kelly Smith; Brother Jim; Sister Jane Burns and his 6 wonderful grandchildren. Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother William. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am Monday January 6, 2020 at Loveland Burial Park followed by a Reception at Allnutt Funeral Service in Loveland.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020