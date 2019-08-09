|
Billie Mae "Billie" Sperry, 97 of Fort Collins, died on Sat. August 3, 2019. Willia Mae Sperry, known to her family and friends as Billie, was born on October 2, 1921 in Mammoth, Kentucky, the daughter of Lawrence and Netta (Lee) Bybee. She was raised and educated in Illinois. She married Frank A. "Buzz" Sperry on November 10, 1939 in Aledo, Illinois. Together they resided in Aledo, Boulder, Longmont and Loveland. She worked for Golden Van Lines, for many years. Billie had been living in Fort Collins, near her daughter and grandson for the last couple years. Billie was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Longmont. She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening and birds, especially cardinals. Billie was an avid dog lover! She will be missed by her daughter, Linda Criswell of Fort Collins; grandchildren: Scott Criswell of Fort Collins, Monti (Mike) Caron of Sacramento and Troy Criswell of Boulder; great- grandchildren: Morgan Caron, Austin Earwood, Madison Caron and Ian Criswell She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, John Bybee and son-in-law, Bob Criswell. Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Ryssby Church, 9000 N. 63rd St., Longmont, Colo., with interment to follow in the Ryssby Cemetery. Memorials in Billie's name are suggested to benefit the Larimer County Humane Society, 3501 E. 71st St. Loveland, CO 80538 or online at www.larimerhumane.org Please visit www.allnuttloveland.com to share your remembrances of Billie.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019