William Allnutt

Dear Rick and the Allnutt family,
It's been years since I have seen Bill, but one of my fondest construction projects was the Allnutt Funeral Home on Drake! Those construction meetings were awesome with Bill and Jack giving history lessons! May you find peace in your memories of such a great man.
Family patriarch, community leader, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, William "Bill" Frederic Allnutt, 89 of Greeley, passed away at his home on June 22, 2020. Bill was born on July 1, 1930 in Greeley to John Wolfenden and Katherine Mae (Samuelson) Allnutt. Bill grew up in Greeley and explored the surrounding countryside, all of which is now developed. Except for 10 summers on his uncle's ranch in Yampa and military service, he spent his whole life in Greeley. He graduated from Greeley High School in 1948, where he served as the president of his senior class. He went on to graduate from the University of Colorado in 1952 where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Through work, community service and family, Bill met and remembered many people in life and had sharp recall but had his senior moments towards the end, as most do. It was in Minneapolis, June 1954 that Bill met his bride to be, Dolores "Dee" McDonald, on a blind date. Six weeks later, he left for his Air Force assignment in Fairbanks, Alaska. Occasional letters and telephone calls kept the two in touch, with Bill returning to Minneapolis in May, two years later, to continue their courtship. On June 23, 1956 they were married in Detroit and moved to Greeley. After serving in the Air Force (1st Lt. 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron) during the Korean War, Bill joined his father and brother in the family business in 1956 as a Funeral Director. It was his lifelong career. He never fully retired. You would find Bill working services and he was ever present as a mentor and advisor to the staff at the Allnutt Macy Chapel. Bill was an active member of Occidental Lodge #20 AF & AM, Colorado Consistory, Masonic Bodies, El Jebel Shrine, the Greeley Elks, and the Union Colony Pioneer Society. He was past Commander of American Legion Post #18, original board member and Past President of the Greeley Boys Club, trustee and past president of the North Colorado Medical Center Board of Directors and the North Colorado Medical Center Foundation, member of the Greeley Rotary Club, Greeley Chamber of Commerce Board, and was very involved as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. He served one year as president of the National Selected Morticians. Bill was a member of First Congregational Church where he served as a deacon, trustee and on multiple Boards. In the words of the staff, Bill was an amazing leader for all who worked at the Allnutt Funeral Service - Macy Chapel. He was gentle but firm in his advisement and employees learned to do things the "Allnutt Way". There was never a time when Bill was at the location that we did not learn something about him, his family or the Greeley community. He was an amazing doorman at services and we envision that he will be in Heaven to greet us as our doorman. Bill's family was most important and treasured in his life. His three children and nine grandchildren have kept him young and current without losing the dignity and respect earned by his many years. He followed sports, from keeping up with the children and grandchildren to the Broncos and Rockies. As an avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed fly-fishing, skiing (which he did from the age of 10 until he was 87 years old), and trips to Walden to work cattle with his son Mike. Bill and Dee enjoyed traveling throughout the United States as well as abroad. They also hosted more than twenty foreign exchange high school students from many countries all over the world. They were able to visit many former exchange students in their home countries and many of them returned to Greeley with their families to visit with Bill, Dee and their family. He is survived by his children Mike (Windi) Allnutt, of Walden, Rick (Susan) Allnutt of Glen Haven, and Kathy Roche of Greeley; sisters Nancy Duran and Marjorie Brunner; nine grandchildren, one great-child (and another on the way); as well as thirteen nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dolores "Dee" Allnutt; his parents; brother Jack Allnutt; son-in-law Patrick Roche; sister-in-law Nancy Allnutt; and brother-in-law, Esmiel Duran. A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO. Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Linn Grove Cemetery. Please gather at the new Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W 20th Street, Greeley, CO, at 10:00 A.M. The procession to Linn Grove Cemetery will leave at 10:30 A.M. Seating will be limited so you are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair and umbrella. The family would also like to request that attire be "picnic casual". Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital or Shriners Children's Hospital in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the Allnutt Family.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.