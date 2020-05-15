William Ervin Sykes was born June 27th, 1931 in Redwing, MN. It wasn't long before his family relocated south to Austin, MN. Bill grew up learning to hunt, fish and trap in the woods, streams and lakes around Austin. A love of the outdoors endured his whole life. He married the love of his life Audrey Paape on October 14th, 1950. Together they raised 5 children and shared an incredible life journey together for 69 years. They migrated west to Colorado in 1956, settling in the Denver area. Bill, always the entrepreneur, tried his hand at many things and had several businesses and vocations to his credit. A home builder, cement contractor, pilot, chemist, mailman, salesman, factory worker and owner/operator of construction companies. Bill founded a successful RV manufacturing and sales operation called Green Mountain Traveler. With "Aud" by his side, he began building campers in 1963. A successful operation employing many, including all 5 of his children. Green Mountain Traveler evolved into what is currently S-Cargo Truck Caps in Loveland. In one form or another, he worked hard in these businesses until his retirement in 2003. A man of many parts, Bill's passions included hunting, fishing, garage sales, old cars and finding the road less traveled. He and Audrey both competed in numerous water ski tournaments for many years. Usually, with their kids cheering them on. He enjoyed the sport long after the days of competition, even skiing around the lake on his 80th birthday. An avid hunter, Bill enjoyed many seasons in north west Colorado, in the vicinity of Hahn's Peak, deer and elk hunting. Bill was a voracious reader, enjoying both fiction and non-fiction works. He embraced his faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, enjoying church services and doing daily couples devotions with Audrey. Bill passed away peacefully while at their winter home in southern New Mexico on St. Patrick's Day 2020. He is survived by his wife of 69 1/2 years, Audrey; 5 children, Michael (Mel) of Denver, Dan (Becky) of Lahaina, HI, Terry (Robin) of Trinidad, Julie Donaghue of Greeley, and Bill Jr. (Tonya) of Loveland; 5 grandchildren, Daniel (Hallie) of Lahaina, HI, Travis Donaghue (Carissa) of Bethoud, Tyler Donaghue (Breezy) of Wellington, Will Sykes (Katie) of Loveland and Candace Anderson (Nathaniel) of Berthoud; and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later time.

