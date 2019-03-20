Home

Kibbey Fisburn Funeral Home
1102 N. Lincoln
Loveland, CO 80537
(970) 667-5885
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Colby, KS
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Colby, KS
View Map
William Moriarity Obituary
William Joseph "Bill" Moriarity of Loveland passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 with his wife and family at his side. He was born in Missouri Valley, Iowa, July 12, 1929 to Charles E. and Chloe H. (Hatcher) Moriarity. Bill served in the Navy, later was employed with management in health care and an active member in the Catholic Church. Bill is survived by his wife Ruth Moriarity, daughter Mary E. Moriarity Madrid (Anthony "Tony") of Loveland and grand daughter Amalia (Molly) of Wichita and extended family. Funeral services will be held in Colby, Kansas Saturday, March 23rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the rosary at 9:30 followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00. Burial with military honors at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Go to www.kibbeyfishburn.com for extended obituary.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
