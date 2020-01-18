Home

William G. Myers was born in Ohio on March 3, 1992. He was the last surviving member of nine brothers and sisters. He married Florence in 1946 after serving in WWII. The spent 67 years together. Preceding him in death was his wife, Florence; granddaughter, Sherry Aldridge and great grandson, Jaden Hammond. He is survived by his son, Donald Myers and wife Carole; two grandsons, Bill Myers and Ron Myers and two great grandchildren, Anna Means and Aaron Myers. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 21st, 2:00 p.m. at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
