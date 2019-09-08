|
The story of Rev. Dr. William ("Bill") Glenn Spearman began on May 25, 1927. Born to Crawford and Freda (Stewart) Spearman, Bill and his younger brother C.H. grew up in Edmond, OK, where their family owned and operated a local movie theater. After graduating from high school, Bill joined the Army Air Corps and later served in the Navy. After his discharge he attended Central State College in Edmond and earned a degree in business from Oklahoma University. He then worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Oklahoma, until he was called back to active military duty with the U.S. Army to serve in Japan and Korea. He was discharged in July 1952 at the rank of First Lieutenant and rejoined Southwestern Bell. Bill was moved by the plight of impoverished families whom he encountered during his military service. He began to feel a call to the ministry and when he could no longer ignore it, he enrolled in Princeton Theological Seminary. While he was in school,Bill fell head over heels for a young woman named Sylvia Gibbs. Bill and Sylvia were married in 1957, and they were blessed with four children: Steven, Paul, Susan, and Sarah. During his ministry, Bill served Presbyterian churches in Salem, OH; Murray, KY; Kent, OH; La Junta, CO; and Denton, TX. After obtaining his doctorate from Princeton, Bill accepted a position at Hastings College in Hastings, NE, where he served as the campus chaplain and taught religion and philosophy courses. During his many decades of ministry, Bill was a tireless advocate for peace, justice, and inclusion. He spent a year serving as a missionary in Japan, marched in picket lines during the Civil Rights Movement, ministered to students at Kent State after the massacre in 1970, did mission work in Nicaragua, and fought global poverty through CROP Hunger Walks. As he neared the end of his life, he reiterated his belief that "We are all one people. ALL of us. Race and religion and countries of origin mean nothing in the big picture. We are all children of God...all people are our brothers and sisters in Christ." Bill also delighted in the wonders of God's creation, and had a soft spot for many parts of the animal kingdom. Bill adored his pet bulldogs and African Owl pigeons, and he and Sylvia spent several years raising miniature horses. He was also an avid fisherman, and enjoyed spending summers out on the lake. Bill enjoyed reading, long theological conversations, and immersing himself in Civil War history (his southern roots always led him to correct this to "the War Between the States".) He loved chocolate milkshakes, chocolate-covered cherries, Dr. Pepper, and raw oysters--usually not all at the same time. Most of all, he loved his family, and he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Bill was an incredible example of what it means to love God with one's full heart, soul, mind, and strength, and he devoted his life to loving and serving his neighbors all around the globe. On August 20, Bill returned to the Love from which he came; forever alive in Christ, and victorious over pain and death. In death, Bill has been reunited with his parents, his brother C.H., and his wife Sylvia, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his four children, their spouses, eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many dear friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 10:00 am at First United Presbyterian Church in Loveland. In lieu of flowers, Bill requested that memorial gifts be made to Church World Service.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019