William Stevens

William "Scott" Stevens, 71, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Scott was born on June 21, 1949 in Lincoln, NE to Martin Shaw and Ruby Jones but moved to Colorado when very young. He remained in beautiful Colorado his entire life. He graduated from Fairview High School in Boulder, CO and attended Metro College and the University of Colorado- Boulder majoring in Electrical Engineering. His career led him to many electronic companies which included travels all around the world and eventually he retired from Seagate Technology in Longmont. He holds two patents in the electronic technology field. On June 22, 1968 he married his high school sweetheart, Sharon (Nelson) Stevens in Boulder, Co. Together they welcomed two daughters, Tina Stroh and Kimberlee Bashor. Kimberlee preceded him in death on February 25, 2016. Along with his wife and daughters, the joys of his life were his grandchildren - Payton, Cale and Keaton Stroh. In 1978, Scott and his dad began building their home west of Berthoud where he lived until his death. He self-taught himself to play the guitar and banjo which led to so many enjoyable "pickin" parties and family gatherings centered around his love of music. Scott had a great love of cars and owned over 60 in his lifetime. He also enjoyed fishing, tennis and collecting fine watches. He is survived by his wife Sharon of Berthoud, daughter Tina Stroh of Loveland, brother Victor Shaw and wife Marylin of Brighton and sister Kerilee Earl of Denver. Scott's genius wit, humor and ingenuity will be missed by all, but we are comforted knowing his spirit and passion for a life well lived will continue uniting us until we see him again. The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life at a later date.

